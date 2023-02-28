Dangote Cement reports record annual sales of $2.13bn despite sales volume drop

To scale its operations, Dangote Cement invested N249.3 billion (equivalent to approximately $332.4 million) in twenty-five of its subsidiaries, most of them outside Nigeria, rather than allowing the cash to boost profit. While some of these units "are currently loss-making and are dependent on financial support" from the group, independent auditor KPMG highlighted the development in a report accompanying the audited financials released on Monday.

Despite incurring administrative expenses of N79.9 billion (equivalent to approximately $106.5 million), largely spurred by labour costs, Dangote Cement was able to increase revenue due to a rise in the prices of its products. However, selling and distribution expenses, which rose by more than half, were weighed down by the weight of transporting expenses on businesses in its home market Nigeria, where logistics cost is one of the world's highest.

While profit before tax fell 2.7 per cent to N524 billion (equivalent to approximately $698.7 million) as the cash allocated to servicing debt through finance costs nearly doubled, profit after tax improved, deriving strength from a lower income tax expense.

In its audited annual report, Premium Times reported that Dangote Cement disclosed that it would pay a dividend of N20 (equivalent to approximately $0.03) per share for 2022, retaining the payout level for 2021 when it declared N340.8 billion in total. The corporation disclosed that it would stick to the same amount paid to shareholders in the fiscal year 2021 for 2022. Directors "consider the capital needed to fund the company's operations and expansion plans," the document said, above the need to raise cash rewards for shareholders.

The company's stock price saw no upward movement at the end of trade in Lagos, where it has a quotation of N272 (equivalent to approximately $0.36) per unit, which could mean the announcement is no cheering news for equity investors. The dividend proposal, subject to withholding tax, awaits shareholder's endorsement at Dangote Cement's forthcoming annual general meeting, with a qualification date set for 30 March. "By April 14, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of March 30, 2023," the company says elsewhere.