Despite apparent slowdown in VC funding, African startups will be just fine going forward

As you may be aware, Q2 2022 has been characterised by a "funding crunch" from global VC firms. According to Crunchbase, there has been a steady decline in VC funding over the past months. And African startups haven't been spared from the trend. As a result, there has been a significant slowdown in the amount they've raised, especially when compared to what obtained in Q1 2022.

But despite this challenge, analysts believe there is reason to be optimistic. According to the Managing Partner at HAVAIC Ian Lessem who spoke to Bloomberg recently, growth in VC funding in 2022 will most likely surpass what was recorded last year. However, it would most likely be subdued growth.

“We still see that African venture capital will be up year-on-year, albeit at a more subdued growth rate. The fundamentals for a lot of the businesses in Africa remain very very strong. Good businesses will always raise capital. They may have to work a little bit harder,” Lessem said.

Already, the African startup ecosystem have attracted over $2.5 billion worth of investments in the past 5-6 months, according to Futuregrowth Asset Management. And the funds will continue to come in for as long as business growth opportunities remain in the African market.