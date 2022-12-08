ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

Chinedu Okafor
Kenyan currency
Kenyan currency
  • Kenya is in talks with the World Bank for a new $750 million loan.
  • This is seemingly against the country’s goal of curbing external borrowing.
  • The new loan is in line with the World Bank’s Development Policy Operation framework.

Kenya has opened a dialogue with the World Bank for a new concessional $750 million loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenya hopes to secure this loan by June 2023. If approved, this would mark the fifth time the World Bank is aiding the East African country with a relief fund from its Development Policy Operation (DPO) framework, which has afforded Kenya access to $3.25 billion (Sh399 billion at the present exchange rate) from the Bretton Woods institution.

The new loan will be a part of the Ksh280.7 billion ($2.3 billion) designated for external borrowing in the current financial year.

During the 2023 – 2028 Country Partnership Framework launch between the government and World Bank, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u said, “during the current IDA-20 cycle, the government has lined up an additional DPO of approximately $750.0 million for the current financial year. The proposed package under discussion with the World Bank aims at promoting sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth. This will also promote human capital development as a major input to economic growth.”

Part of the country’s economic goals under the new administration led by president William Ruto is to reduce the country’s debt service.

During his presidential campaign, William Ruto assured that not only would Kenya settle its external debts, but it would also curb the region’s destructive habit of incurring debts.

Regardless of how admirable this goal may seem, it is easier said than done, as even the most successful nations in the world owe massive debts.

However, the National Treasurer has noted that accessing low-cost financing under the World Bank’s DPO framework aligns with ongoing efforts to steer Kenya toward a more sustainable fiscal path.

The DPO is a framework through which the World Bank supports a member country’s program of policy and institutional actions geared towards promoting growth and sustainable poverty reduction.

The last DPO financing received by Kenya was on June 10 last year when the World Bank approved Sh92 billion at a total annual interest and service cost of 3.1%.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Glencore pays DR Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Glencore pays DR Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Kidnappers in Niger drop guns, reject crime for chance at honest jobs

Kidnappers in Niger drop guns, reject crime for chance at honest jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Buhari-World-Bank

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

Hakainde Hichilema

The decision of Zambia’s president to sell his private jet for a cheaper one is being met with backlash

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

See reason Tanzanian president cancelled the country’s Independence Day celebrations