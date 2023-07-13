Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

According to Edward Gemayel, IMF Mission Chief for Senegal, overlapping external shocks have hampered Senegal's robust post-pandemic recovery. Forecasts for GDP have been revised downward as a result, and inflation has surged, widening the fiscal and current account deficits. Additionally, public debt has risen to almost 76%t of GDP.

However, the nation has bright prospects, which are supported by the production of oil and gas, which will stimulate the economy for the foreseeable future. With the assumption that the IMF-supported programs' cautious macroeconomic policies and resolute structural reforms are carried out, growth is forecast to pick up to 10.6% in 2024 and 7.4% in 2025, with non-hydrocarbon growth anticipated to reach about 6%.

“Inflation hit a multi-decade high of 9.7 percent in 2022, driven largely by the surge in food prices, which account for almost half of the CPI basket in Senegal. Inflation has since eased to around 9 percent and is projected to fall to around 5 percent by year-end but could potentially increase again if commodity prices remain high,” he disclosed during an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senegalese government responded by raising public sector pay by almost 20% and increasing gasoline and energy subsidies, which have risen to about 4% of GDP.

However, public investments were reduced in order to reduce the budget imbalance. Important steps will need to be taken in the future to maintain debt sustainability and to assist control of inflation, such as reducing tax exemptions and progressively eliminating energy subsidies while better focusing on social expenditure to lessen the effects of dropping real wages.

Senegal's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which defines the nation's proposed climate measures between 2023–30, estimates that the country would require funding equal to around 7% of GDP year through 2030 to meet its mitigation and adaptation objectives.

The payments made under the RSF's three-year agreement total around 1% of GDP, or about $324 million US, and should aid in securing further funding and assistance from international development organizations in addition to domestic resources. These organizations include the World Bank, the UNDP, the African Development Bank, and the European Investment Bank.