Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

According to Salary Explorer, average salaries are calculated using feedback from respondents. Researchers add salary samples together, divide them by the number of respondents, and arrive at the average monthly salary. While the average salary is generally a good indicator, it does not tell the whole story.

The minimum wage, on the other hand, is the lowest wage a worker can earn in a given country, as stipulated by the law. Employers are not allowed to pay employees less than the minimum wage. The list below highlights the top 10 African countries with the highest average monthly salaries.

Here are the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Morocco: At the top of the list is Morocco, with an average monthly salary of $2,031.

Google

2. South Africa: South Africa follows closely with an average monthly salary of $2,026.

Cape Town is a city with an amazing natural landscape, as well as stunning beaches and a diverse cultural scene, according to Digital Nomads. "It's one of the most beautiful cities on Earth," one remote worker wrote on Nomad List, adding that she experienced cage shark diving and visited a safari while living there.South Africa has yet to officially launch a digital nomad visa.Monthly cost of living: $1,800Internet speed: 22.72 Mbps Business Insider USA

3. Tunisia: Tunisia takes the third spot with an average monthly salary of $1,348.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP

4. Kenya: Kenya comes in fourth with an average monthly salary of $1,291.

Pulse Live Kenya

5. Algeria: Algeria ranks fifth with an average monthly salary of $1,273.

Algiers, the capital of Algeria BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Namibia: Namibia takes the sixth spot with an average monthly salary of $1,168.

(Unfamiliar Destinations) Pulse Live Kenya

7. Botswana: Botswana is seventh, with an average monthly salary of $1,000.

ece-auto-gen

8. Nigeria: Nigeria ranks eighth on the list with an average monthly salary of $814.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

9. Ghana: Ghana follows closely with an average monthly salary of $748.

Pulse Ghana

10. Uganda: Rounding out the list is Uganda, with an average monthly salary of $738.

Google

ADVERTISEMENT

It is important to note that while these countries have high average monthly salaries, they still face income inequality and poverty challenges. The average salary is merely an indicator and should not be considered a comprehensive measure of a country's economic well-being.

--