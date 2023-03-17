ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Victor Oluwole
Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline
Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline
  • Statista and Salary Explorer have compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.
  • Morocco and South Africa top the list with average monthly salaries of $2,031 and $2,026 respectively.
  • It is important to note that average salaries are different from minimum wage and are intended to serve as indicators, not comprehensive measures of a country's economic well-being.

Business Insider Africa has compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries. This list was generated using data from Statista and Salary Explorer. It is important to note that the average salaries listed differ from the minimum wage and are mainly intended to serve as indicators.

According to Salary Explorer, average salaries are calculated using feedback from respondents. Researchers add salary samples together, divide them by the number of respondents, and arrive at the average monthly salary. While the average salary is generally a good indicator, it does not tell the whole story.

The minimum wage, on the other hand, is the lowest wage a worker can earn in a given country, as stipulated by the law. Employers are not allowed to pay employees less than the minimum wage. The list below highlights the top 10 African countries with the highest average monthly salaries.

Rabat, Morocco
Rabat, Morocco Google
Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa Cape Town is a city with an amazing natural landscape, as well as stunning beaches and a diverse cultural scene, according to Digital Nomads. "It's one of the most beautiful cities on Earth," one remote worker wrote on Nomad List, adding that she experienced cage shark diving and visited a safari while living there.South Africa has yet to officially launch a digital nomad visa.Monthly cost of living: $1,800Internet speed: 22.72 Mbps Business Insider USA
Tunisians workers walking on the streets of the capital
Tunisians workers walking on the streets of the capital AFP
Nairobi City skyline.
Nairobi City skyline. Pulse Live Kenya
Algiers, the capital of Algeria
Algiers, the capital of Algeria Algiers, the capital of Algeria BI Africa
Windhoek - The Namibia's capital city
Windhoek - The Namibia's capital city (Unfamiliar Destinations) Pulse Live Kenya
People walking on the streets of Botswana
People walking on the streets of Botswana ece-auto-gen
People crowd a street in Lagos ahead of Christmas on December 23, 2016.
People crowd a street in Lagos ahead of Christmas on December 23, 2016. ece-auto-gen
Parts of Ghana capital, Accra
Parts of Ghana capital, Accra Pulse Ghana
Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country
Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country Google
It is important to note that while these countries have high average monthly salaries, they still face income inequality and poverty challenges. The average salary is merely an indicator and should not be considered a comprehensive measure of a country's economic well-being.

**This post forms part of the Africa Collective initiative, for which Business Insider Africa is the lead media partner. Learn more about the initiative here.

