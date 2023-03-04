ADVERTISEMENT
From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Victor Oluwole
Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence
  • The Index of Economic Freedom measures the principles of economic freedom in 184 countries and ranks them based on 12 freedoms.
  • Mauritius, Rwanda, and Botswana are the top three African countries for economic freedom in 2023.
  • These countries have implemented pro-business policies, have diverse economies, and stable political environments, but still face challenges such as high levels of debt, corruption, and political instability.

Economic freedom is the fundamental right of every human to control their labour and property. In economically free societies, individuals are free to work, produce, consume, and invest in any way they please. The Index of Economic Freedom measures the principles of economic freedom that have fueled progress in the world's most prosperous countries. The index covers 12 freedoms, from property rights to financial freedom, in 184 countries.

Here are the top 10 African countries for economic freedom in 2023:

  1. Mauritius: Mauritius ranks first in Africa with an overall score of 70.6 out of 100. Mauritius has implemented various measures to promote economic freedom, including having a well-developed financial sector and making significant efforts to diversify its economy. Mauritius's stable political environment makes it an attractive destination for foreign investors.
  2. Botswana: Botswana ranks second in Africa with an overall score of 65.5 out of 100. Botswana has a well-established legal system and a stable political environment, which has contributed to its high economic freedom score. Botswana's economy is heavily reliant on the diamond industry, but the government has made efforts to diversify the economy in recent years.
  3. Côte d'Ivoire: With an overall score of 60.4 out of 100, Côte d'Ivoire ranks 81st globally and third in Africa. The country has made significant strides towards economic freedom, with a diversified economy and a stable political environment. The government has implemented pro-business policies, which have attracted foreign investment.
  4. Tanzania: Tanzania has an overall score of 60.0 out of 100, ranking 84th globally and fourth in Africa. Tanzania has a diverse economy, with agriculture and tourism being the main contributors. The government has implemented various measures to attract foreign investment and promote economic growth.
  5. Benin: With an overall score of 59.8 out of 100, Benin ranks 87th globally and fifth in Africa. Benin has made significant progress towards economic freedom, with a stable political environment and a diversified economy. The government has implemented pro-business policies, attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.
  6. Seychelles: Seychelles ranks 91st globally and sixth in Africa, with an overall score of 59.5 out of 100. Seychelles has a well-developed tourism industry and a stable political environment, making it an attractive destination for foreign investors. The government has implemented various measures to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment.
  7. Madagascar: Madagascar ranks 97th globally and seventh in Africa, with an overall score of 58.9 out of 100. Madagascar has a diverse economy, with agriculture being the main contributor. The government has implemented various measures to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment.
  8. Morocco: Morocco ranks 99th globally and eighth in Africa, with an overall score of 58.4 out of 100. Morocco has a well-developed financial sector and a diversified economy. The government has implemented pro-business policies, attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.
  9. Ghana: Ghana ranks 101st globally and ninth in Africa, with an overall score of 58.0 out of 100. Ghana has a diverse economy, with agriculture and mining being the main contributors. The government has implemented various measures to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment.
  10. The Gambia: The Gambia ranks 106th globally and tenth in Africa, with an overall score of 57.4 out of 100. The Gambia has a diverse economy, with agriculture and tourism being the main contributors. The government has implemented various measures to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment.
