Djibouti signs a $1 billion deal with Honk Kong to build a spaceport in the horn of Africa

Specifically, Djibouti signed a preliminary agreement with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group to build a facility for the launching of satellites and rockets in the eastern region of Africa.

The delegation of the Hong Kong space group arrived in Djibouti to discuss and evaluate the potential partnership between both nations on the 7th of January 2023. The Chinese ambassador to Djibouti Hu Bin met with, Vice President of the group, Allen Fund, and other members of the delegation.

According to Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group, “ambassador Hu Bin expressed his affirmation for the cooperation of HKATG in Djibouti, and encouraged the enterprise to strengthen feasible research, establish a firm awareness of compliance, balance corporate interests and social responsibilities, promote the diversified economic development of Djibouti, and contribute to Sino-Djibouti cooperation.

The embassy will actively provide the necessary support and guarantee. Allen and his party thanked Ambassador Hu Bin for his concern and guidance to the company, and expressed that they would adhere to legal compliance, mutual benefit and win-win situation, and actively promote cooperation with the Djibouti side.”

The project which is estimated to cost around $1 billion will also involve the construction of a port and highway in the northern Obock Region.

The signing of the deal was presided over by the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, and the project is set to be completed in the next five years.