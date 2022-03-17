$350 billion is needed to expand electricity generation and distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa

This disclosure was made in a new report by Wood Mackenzie Ltd titled Utility evolution in Africa to reshape global electricity demand.

The report, which was released earlier today by the UK-based energy and consultancy group and obtained by Business Insider Africa, quoted Principal Analyst Benjamin Attia to have said:

“These investment opportunities work around the fiscal and operational bottlenecks posed by some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s state utilities. Service providers are going straight to the bankable segments of residential, commercial, and industrial electricity demand, typically through distributed, renewable, off-grid solutions where the public utility does not feature."

The report further attributed Africa's long-standing electricity access problem to massive underinvestment in the region's electricity infrastructure. It said with the right investments, Sub-Saharan Africa could potentially change the trajectory of electricity demand and supply, not only within the region but globally.

Now, the interesting part is that the declining costs of renewable energy, coupled with innovative business models, could make it easier to bridge the investment gap and provide reliable and affordable energy access across the region.

