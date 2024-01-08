Dramatic rescue operation frees 15 trapped miners in Zimbabwe

According to Nick Mangwana, a government spokesperson, every miner trapped, made it out alive. “All miners were rescued alive," he simply stated.

Metallon Gold, the company that owns Redwing, stated that the rescue effort had to be prolonged because of unstable terrain, as seen in Reuters.

"The team has made several rescue attempts. However, the ground remains unstable, rendering rescue operations unsafe. Our teams are diligently assessing ground conditions to make sure the rescue operations proceed safely as soon as possible," Metallon said, shortly after news broke of the miners being trapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, authorities reported that eleven subsistence mine workers had been trapped in an underground shaft after the ground under the Redwing Mine collapsed.

The initial account indicates that the incident happened early on Friday, and the report indicated that earth tremors may have triggered the quake.

A video on X, formerly known as Twitter shows snippets of the rescue. The footage also shows the relief of the rescued victims.

ADVERTISEMENT