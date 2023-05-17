The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

Chinedu Okafor
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel
  • The World Bank has halted funding for humanitarian and development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the government liquidated the project fund. 
  • However, the World Bank was still awaiting paperwork on the progress of the projects before committing further funds. 
  • The abrupt decision to alter the financing structure and liquidate the project fundraises concerns about weak governance in the DRC. 

The World Bank has halted funding for more than $1 billion in humanitarian and development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the government abruptly liquidated the project fund. As part of the $1.04 billion total, $91 million had already been granted for the projects, according to the letter, but the bank was still awaiting paperwork on their progress.

Recommended articles

The change was due to "the evolution of the legal framework governing public institutions," according to his statement. Albert Zeufack, the country's head of operations for the World Bank, stated in a letter dated May 12 that the organization had learned about the choice through the media.

"Before being able to continue to commit the project funds, the government and the World Bank should agree on transitional measures... in order to ensure that the funds are used for the intended purposes," he said via the letter.

A spokesman for the Congo's finance ministry stated that he was awaiting approval from the president before making a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the administration, Tina Salama said there would be transitional management of the fund and ruled out any funding suspension. "I think arrangements have been made," she said. She did not respond to questions about the $91 million.

According to Valery Madianga, the head of a Congolese organization that specializes in public finance auditing, the hasty decision to alter the financing structure is an example of weak governance.

"How can it be ... that a public service, which signed a $1 billion program contract with the World Bank, has been dissolved or has changed its social purpose without the latter being aware of it?" he said.

In a letter sent last week, four of Congo's leading opposition MPs asked the heads of the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund to examine their finances there because they suspected misappropriation.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meta recognises Fena, Octopizzo in celebration of Africa Day

Meta recognises Fena, Octopizzo in celebration of Africa Day

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of Made in Morocco brand

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of "Made in Morocco" brand

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

Uganda's Ministry of Energy earns $2 Million from latest oil block licenses

Uganda's Ministry of Energy earns $2 Million from latest oil block licenses

DCI intercept Sh75M harmful dairy products destined for Kenyan shops

DCI intercept Sh75M harmful dairy products destined for Kenyan shops

Benefits of online versus traditional land-based casinos

Benefits of online versus traditional land-based casinos

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Oil rig in Tanzania

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations