East Africa makes progress in removing trade barriers but faces new challenges

Chinedu Okafor
East African Community
  • East African Community (EAC) eliminates ten trade restrictions while facing ongoing challenges with four new barriers emerging. 
  • The urgent demand for rapid resolution of remaining non-tariff barriers (NTBs) was emphasized at the EAC cabinet meeting on trade and industry. 
  • EAC urged to consider creating a borderless bloc to enable free flow of capital, products, and services, and to ensure access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The East African Community (EAC) group has eliminated ten trade restrictions. At the same time, four additional ones appeared, making the partner states' fight against them an ongoing challenge. Despite being unresolved, eight non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are in various stages of settlement.

The rapid elimination of the remaining NTBs was demanded during a cabinet meeting on trade and industry held here earlier this week. Marie Chantal Nijimbere, the minister of trade, transportation, industry, and tourism for Burundi, served as the meeting's moderator.

She serves as the sectoral council's chair for trade, industry, finance, and investment in the EAC. When South Sudan joined the Community in 2016, it drew criticism for charging EAC residents traveling there a visa charge.

Traveling Rwandan and Burundian nationals seem to be more specifically targeted by the harshly criticized visa costs. Citizens of the EAC who enter South Sudan through the Juba International Airport must additionally pay a visa fee.

However, a representative of the Juba administration assured the gathering at the EAC's Arusha headquarters that the issue was being resolved. The partner states that currently require visas for EAC nationals were further instructed by the summit to do so by November 2023. They raised to worry about the fact that certain partner governments still demand visas for people of the EAC.

They emphasized the urgent removal of the regulations and said that they may prevent admission to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The EAC should give creating a borderless bloc serious consideration in order to allow the free flow of capital products and services, it was noted at the conference.

Among the NTBs that were addressed were Kenya's 25 percent excise tax on Ugandan table eggs and Kenya's 25 percent excise charge on onions, potatoes, potato crisps, and chips from Uganda, all of which took effect on July 1, 2022.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

