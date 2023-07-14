Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agree to launch urgent negotiations on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) within four months.
- Both nations express a willingness to overcome the longstanding impasse and seek an amicable solution to address concerns about water scarcity and the dam's impact on the Nile.
- The decision to initiate expedited negotiations marks a significant development in resolving the dispute, which has been ongoing since construction on the GERD began in 2011.
According to a joint statement, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed to launch urgent negotiations to conclude a deal between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan on the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the rules governing its operation, on the Blue Nile within four months.