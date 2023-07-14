Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Since Ethiopia began construction on the enormous $4.2-billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) in 2011, Egypt has been concerned that the project may reduce the amount of water it receives from the Nile, but recently both countries decided to dialogue on how they could both be benefactors of the region’s natural resource.

According to a joint statement issued by the Egyptian president, the leaders of both nations are tired of the impasse and are willing to explore how they might reach an amicable solution, the statement reads in part, "In Cairo on Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed ways of overcoming the current stalemate in negotiations over the dam.”

Within four months, they decided "to launch expedited negotiations to complete the agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan on the filling" of the dam and its operation.

The two presidents got together on the fringes of an African summit of neighbors of the war-torn Sudan hoping to put an end to the strife that has raged there for almost three months. The filling and operation of the dam have been the subject of protracted discussions since 2011, but no agreement has been reached between Ethiopia and its neighbors downstream.