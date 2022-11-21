Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks licence to launch Starlink broadband in Tanzania by 2023

According to reports, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has applied to the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) for a licence to launch broadband-from-space services in Tanzania under its Starlink brand.

The (TCRA) will decide on the licence following the due procedure laid by the department, The Citizen reported.

TCRA Director General Jabiri Bakari confirmed to The Citizen that the Starlink Company had made an application. When asked if he was aware of the Starlink Corporation’s impending arrival, Dr Bakari replied: “Yes, I am aware that the company had made an application through a portal.

SpaceX aims to launch Starlink operations in Tanzania between January and March 2023, subject to regulatory permission. According to the company’s website, Nigeria and Mozambique are the only countries to have granted Starlink licenses to operate in Africa. This was done after obtaining regulatory permits from both nations.

Following the license approval, SpaceX will need to establish an in-country earth station and deploy its global satellite bandwidth capacity in Tanzania. With the launch of the service, both parties will share the same infrastructure in space with $99 installation kits which are available to deposit through its website.