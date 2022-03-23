Ethiopia constitutes liberalisation committee for its financial sector, as the country readies to welcome foreign banks

Business Insider Africa understands that the committee has already began working towards replacing the Horn of African country's decades-old financial services code with a new one.

Local media quoted the committee's Chairman, Alemante Agidew, to have said that “the new code is necessitated to cope with the new direction the economy is going in. This includes a capital market and opening up of the economy for foreign players.”

The primary goal of the new financial services code is to put an end to Ethiopia's restrictive banking policy which has, up till now, prevented foreign banks from investing and setting up operations in the country.

The first draft of the new code is expected to be ready by December 2022. It will, among other things, stipulate the modalities for foreign banks to operate in Ethiopia.

Recall that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was the first to disclose Ethiopia's plan to open its banking sector to foreign banks. Last month, he said “we will bring foreign banks because we need additional wealth and hard currency. Regarding this, the government is now preparing a policy amendment. Once preconditions are met and banks are prepared, we will (implement) that.”

The banking reforms in Ethiopia presents an opportunity for some of Africa's biggest banks to position themselves in the Horn of Africa country.

As you may well know, Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with an estimated population of 110 million. Interestingly, only about 20% of Ethiopians own bank accounts, according to the World Bank.