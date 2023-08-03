EU says its uranium supply is unaffected by Niger’s coup, despite a 25.38% supply from Niger

The firm stated last week that it was constantly watching the situation but that for the time being, the military's seizure of power has not interfered with the supply of uranium. Only a small portion of the world's natural uranium output comes from Niger. According to Euratom Supply Agency (ESA), which secures Europe's supply of nuclear materials, it generated 4.7% of the world's total in 2021, far behind Kazakhstan's 45.2%.

"In 2022, Niger was the second largest supplier of natural uranium to the EU, with a share of 25.38 percent," ESA told AFP. "Kazakhstan, Niger, and Canada were the top three countries delivering natural uranium, providing 74.19 percent of the total," it added.

The European Union declared on Tuesday that the coup did not pose a threat to the bloc's supply. "EU utilities have sufficient inventories of natural uranium to mitigate any short-term supply risks and for the medium and long term there are enough deposits on the world market to cover the EU needs," European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third largest source of power for France from 2005 to 2020, which runs 56 reactors that generate more than two-thirds of the country's electricity, was Niger, which accounted for 19% of the total, after Kazakhstan and Australia.

The foreign ministry of France stated that the country's suppliers were "extremely diversified," whilst the energy transition ministry of France claimed that the situation in Niger does not pose any concern for natural uranium supplies since EDF, the operator of France's park of nuclear reactors, has sought to diversify its sources.

Teva Meyer, a researcher at the University of Upper Alsace who specializes in the civilian nuclear energy industry, claimed that EDF has been attempting to diversify its suppliers for the past ten years, looking to countries in Central Asia like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as well as Australia.