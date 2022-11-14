Europe finds a lifeline in Africa following months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine

Since the start of the war, Europe has looked for alternative sources of the precious mineral with little luck, creating a conflict of interest for the Western continent as it still has to rely on Russia for its LNG supplies.

According to CNN, “while Russian exports of coal, oil and natural gas carried via pipelines to Europe have fallen sharply since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February, imports of Russian LNG — a chilled, liquid form of gas that can be transported via sea tankers — have risen.”

However, the exploration of liquified natural gas in Africa is beginning to show some promise and could be Europe's way out of its Russian dependence. Some African countries like Angola, Egypt, and Cameroon have slightly increased their exportation of LNG compared to last year.

Ironically, some African countries have experienced a decline in their LNG exportation, despite a global need for the mineral.

Both Europe and Africa have agreed that Africa needs to begin looking at the option of LNG production. Fortunately, this idea is being examined as more and more African countries are brought into the fold.

Mozambique is the latest entry to this conversation. In September 2022, Mozambique commenced deep-water gas production, promising that it would begin to monetize its natural gas accumulations in the Indiana Ocean’s, Rovuma Basin.

The region’s large reserve of LNG was discovered as far back as 2010 in the northern Cabo Delgado province. However, the final investment decision on exploration was made in 2019.

With a new demand for the product, the country began speeding up production in January 2022. Before, the country had faced challenges exploring the fuel source due to devastating terrorist activities in the region.

This morning it was reported that Mozambique has started exporting liquefied natural gas for the first time. The first shipment of LNG set sail, albeit to a destination yet to be disclosed. However, it was reported that the gas was transported on a British cargo ship to Europe.

The gas was produced by the Italian energy firm Eni, at an off-shore plant, but British oil giant BP has the purchasing rights over it.

The Mozambique government has noted that it is making effort in its goal of being one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers.

President Filipe Nyusi stated, "it is with great honor that I announce the start of the first export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), produced in the Rovuma, in Mozambique, by the Coral Sul FLNG Project. The British Sponsor ship departs Mozambican waters for the international market. "

He announced on Sunday, 13th of November, 2022, that the first shipment of gas, under a long-term purchase and sale contract with British giant BP, had been finalized.