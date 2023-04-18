The sports category has moved to a new website.

Experts fear defaulted mobile app loans in Kenya could spark economic recession

Victor Oluwole
  • Loans through mobile apps have surged in Kenya, with over 80% of adults using them.
  • However, experts warn that the largely unregulated fintech industry could lead to a credit crisis.
  • Debt-collecting methods, including debt shaming and incessant calls, are leading to a vicious cycle of debt.

Kenya's fintech industry, which provides easy-to-access credits through mobile apps, has seen exponential growth in recent years. However, the largely unregulated market has experts concerned that it could lead to a credit crisis, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.

A recent government survey revealed that more than 80% of Kenya's adult population uses mobile money providers. The number of digital lenders and loans disbursed has grown significantly since the launch of M-Shwari in 2012, according to fintech research institute FSD Kenya. M-Shwari is a savings and loan service that allows M-PESA customers to save and access loans.

However, the ease of access to credit has led to considerable criticism, ranging from debt-collection methods to additional charges. Many young Kenyans, both employed and unemployed, are at high risk of defaulting on loans. Mobile app lenders, however, seem to care little about this, leading some unemployed Kenyans to take out loans from more than five mobile apps at once.

The lending apps often use debt shaming and incessant calls to retrieve their loans and interests. When a person defaults, their family and social circles also receive regular phone calls informing them about the debt.

Kenya's Central Bank revealed that as of November 2022, about 14 million accounts had been listed for defaulting on digital lending apps. Many borrow from one app to pay another, leading to a vicious cycle. KCB puts the loss to loan interests at approximately $1,200 per person each month.

Industry experts fear that the 14 million defaulted accounts could create a bubble in the economy, where huge numbers are recorded as cash flow, which could lead to a credit crunch and eventually economic recession. Calls for digital lending companies to be regulated have grown. However, with no fixed interest rates, and Kenya's 2019 data protection laws not keeping up with the fast-growing fintech market, experts are calling for stricter regulation of the industry.

