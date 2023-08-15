Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

1. The Oyster Box, South Africa

Nestled along the Umhlanga beachfront, The Oyster Box is a timeless gem overlooking the Indian Ocean. Originally a summer hotspot for Johannesburg's elite in the 1950s, this iconic hotel has evolved into a paragon of luxury. Renovated in 2007 by Red Carnation Hotels, it offers an unparalleled experience of seaside opulence.

2. Ellerman House, South Africa

Basking in the beauty of Cape Town's Bantry Bay, Ellerman House stands as a boutique masterpiece. With just 13 rooms, this intimate haven guarantees privacy and tranquillity. Its panoramic Atlantic Ocean views create a haven for the rich and famous, epitomising jet-set allure.

3. Royal Mansour, Morocco

Nestled in the heart of Marrakech, the Royal Mansour is a testament to Moroccan magnificence. Commissioned by King Mohammed VI in 2010, this lavish retreat boasts 53 private riads ensconced in five hectares of Moorish gardens. With its unique birdcage-style atrium, the world-renowned spa is a sanctuary of indulgence.

4. Four Seasons Resort, Egypt

Along the pristine Red Sea, the Four Seasons Resort at Sharm El Sheikh beckons. Embracing crystal waters and a protected marine reserve, it's a haven for snorkelling and diving aficionados. With expansive rooms, oversized suites, and a plethora of al fresco dining options, this resort epitomises world-class luxury.

5. Royal Livingstone, Zambia

