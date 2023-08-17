The sports category has moved to a new website.

Exploring cannabis trends: Top 10 African nations by usage

Victor Oluwole
Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis
Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis
  • Globally, the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Australia rank the highest, with over 15% of the population over age 15 admitting to using the drug.
  • In Africa, Nigeria has the highest number of people that smoke cannabis.

A closer look at cannabis consumption in African countries reveals a wide range of usage rates. On a global scale, nations like the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Australia stand out, with over 15% of their population aged 15 and above admitting to using cannabis. Within Africa itself, Nigeria takes the lead, boasting the highest number of cannabis users.

A recent collaborative report between a public health campaign group and U.S. academics highlights the rise in smoking rates among adults in at least 10 African countries, along with an uptick in usage among the youth. This trend aligns with the younger demographics of these nations, where drug use tends to be more prevalent among young people.

Supporting this insight, a 2021 United Nations report on drug use projects a substantial 40% increase in the number of drug users across Africa by 2030.

Based on data from the Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook by New Frontier Data, here's a snapshot of the top cannabis-consuming African countries:

  1. Nigeria - 20.8 Million Users
  2. Ethiopia - 7.1 Million Users
  3. Egypt - 5.9 Million Users
  4. DR Congo - 5 Million Users
  5. Tanzania - 3.6 Million Users
  6. Kenya - 3.3 Million Users
  7. Sudan - 2.7 Million Users
  8. Uganda - 2.6 Million Users
  9. Madagascar - 2.1 Million Users
  10. Ghana - 2 Million Users

In contrast, several African countries exhibit lower cannabis consumption:

  • Zimbabwe: 1.1 Million Users
  • Malawi: 1.2 Million Users
  • Niger: 1.2 Million Users
  • Zambia: 1.4 Million Users

Cannabis consumption patterns in Africa vary significantly, reflecting demographic dynamics and societal trends. Understanding these patterns is pivotal for informed policy decisions and effective public health strategies.

READ: Ghana approves cannabis cultivation for industrial and medical purposes

Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

Exploring cannabis trends: Top 10 African nations by usage

Exploring cannabis trends: Top 10 African nations by usage

