The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Families affected by Kenya-Tanzania electricity project yet to be compensated - AfDB

Chinedu Okafor
A high voltage electrical pylon stands on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A high voltage electrical pylon stands on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
  • The AfDB has expressed concerns over the delay in compensations expected to be paid to families affected by the power line project running from Kenya to Tanzania. 
  • The compensations are to be paid by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketracofailure).
  • The AfDB and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency are financing the $309.26 million project.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has expressed worry over Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketracofailure )'s to reimburse residents along the power line to Tanzania on time.

Recommended articles

According to the AfDB, Ketraco has failed to compensate impacted families Ksh64.719 million ($486,426) to complete the Kenyan side of the line.

In its project evaluation for the 507.5-kilometer power line, the bank stated that Kenya's Treasury, Ministry of Energy, and Ketraco should expedite compensation to finish the line by December 31, 2023.

The line, expected to have a transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts, would allow the two nations to exchange electricity, mostly hydropower and renewable energy, and reduce dependency on thermal plants for a reliable and inexpensive supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 400 kV transmission line portion from Isinya to Namanga Kenya-Tanzania border post is nearly complete apart from the stringing activities heavily slowed down due to the lack of adequate financial resources on the part of Ketraco for the compensation and resettlement of project affected persons,” AfDB said.

“Both the Development Objective and Implementation Progress are satisfactory although the completion and commissioning of the facilities are not expected until Quarter Four of 2023 due to the lack of adequate counterpart financing.”

According to these documents, Ketraco had completed 68% of the line by the end of last year. The AfDB and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency are financing the $309.26 million project.

The connection would assist the two nations in reducing the need for coal plants, which are largely seen as fulfilling the predicted demand growth in the two economies, particularly Kenya.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should take part in the 2023 Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum

5 reasons you should take part in the 2023 Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia are on the cusp of a US$188 million agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia are on the cusp of a US$188 million agreement

Top 10 smallest African countries by population size

Top 10 smallest African countries by population size

Nigeria has secured $800 million from the World Bank to help cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy

Nigeria has secured $800 million from the World Bank to help cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy

Families affected by Kenya-Tanzania electricity project yet to be compensated - AfDB

Families affected by Kenya-Tanzania electricity project yet to be compensated - AfDB

CS Kuria reveals details of his little-known tech background

CS Kuria reveals details of his little-known tech background

West African governments are having difficulty raising financing from regional loan market

West African governments are having difficulty raising financing from regional loan market

Kenyans notice peculiar changes on Twitter - Here's why

Kenyans notice peculiar changes on Twitter - Here's why

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nairobi City skyline

Why African billionaires are fleeing their home continent - Report

Sacha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sacha Haider

A man selects and prepares hemp seeds for planting during the sowing of the first industrial hemp crop in Zimbabwe at the Harare Central Prison in the capital, on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

Lagos Port

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually