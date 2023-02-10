Flutterwave CEO arrives in Nairobi to unfreeze seized funds and regain CBK permit.

Agboola landed in Nairobi to meet with the local team and request an audience with the CBK, which asked the firm to apply for a new operating license in December. The CBK had previously ordered local banks to stop conducting business with Flutterwave in July, citing the company's lack of licensing and its accounts being frozen under anti-money laundering laws.

According to Business Daily, Agboola's visit coincided with the High Court's verdict, which dismissed an application from over 2,000 Nigerians seeking a share of the frozen Sh6.6 billion on Thursday. These individuals had claimed that they were swindled out of billions of shillings through a sports betting platform that utilized Flutterwave to process payments. However, the dismissal of the suit marked another victory for Flutterwave, as Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) withdrew from the case in December.

"CBK invited us in December to reapply for a money remittance and payments service provider licenses," Agboola stated in an interview with Business Daily. He added, "Kenya is the cornerstone of mobile money. We have identified the gap and have raised capital to invest here. Building a global mobile money payments system is not possible without Nairobi."

Flutterwave described the CEO's trip to Kenya as a "normal course of doing business" he takes every quarter. Accompanying Agboola on the trip was Riva Levison, a top US lobbyist and PR specialist known for solving challenges for clients across various African governments, including former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Joyce Banda of Malawi.

In recent months, Agboola has received recognition beyond his role as Flutterwave CEO due to his investment spree in other African startups. The Lagos-based company, founded in 2016, is now the largest payments startup on the continent and has processed over 400 million transactions worth more than $25 billion across 35 African countries.