Following International Women’s Day, Tanzania is looking to close the gender gap in its digital sector

Chinedu Okafor
Following International Women’s Day, Tanzania is looking to close the gender gap in its digital sector
  • The Tanzanian government is looking to eliminate the gender disparity that exists in the country. 
  • The government is looking to do this via an initiative called the National Digital Economy Strategy. 
  • This initiative includes policy reviews, ICT skill development, and the reduction of cyber tragedies affecting different groups.

The Tanzanian government is getting ready to roll out new initiatives that would close the gender gap in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

According to the minister of information, communication, and technology, Mr. Nape Nnauye, the “National Digital Economy Strategy" as the initiative is called, will present a set of solutions that will effectively assure a digital society without digital gender disparity, in the space of 10 years. He made the announcement on Tuesday, ahead of International Women's Day.

The strategies include conducting policy and legislative reviews to provide optimal development for all groups to actively participate in the management and use of ICT, creating an ideal setting for girls to study technology, and reducing cyber tragedies affecting different groups.

These strategies will complement the recently passed legislation that assists and safeguard internet users, such as the Tanzania Cyber Crime Law 2015 and the ICT Policy 2016. Speaking at the Launch Pad and Nnauye-organized Tanzania Women and Technology Conference, Mr. Nape Nnauye explained how these tactics are meant to eliminate the gender digital divide.

“The world is heading towards an advanced technology era where everyone, regardless of their gender, is part of it,” he said. According to the 2022 census in Tanzania, 51% of the population are women, this means that all of them have to get on board because leaving women behind means underdevelopment for the technology sector that impacts all the developmental industries,” he added.

As these tactics become effective, the government intends to provide digital safety for both men and women. “They will not be introduced all at once because some of them will take time for investment and stakeholder involvement,” the minister disclosed.

Carol Ndosi, the co-founder of Launch Pad, stated that these tactics will expand access to ICT for both men and women, as well as end the many problems that women encounter in the digital gender divide. “These root problems to the gap between men and women include a lack of skills and education to help them navigate different technologies, the unaffordability of devices and education on these particular technologies,” she said.

Ms. Ndosi also remarked that these new tactics will aid in overcoming these specific issues.

Chinedu Okafor

