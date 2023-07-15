The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution

Chinedu Okafor
The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images
The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images
  • Tanzania attracts over 20 corporations, including international investors, with a total investment value exceeding $20 billion (Sh46.9 trillion) in the booming carbon offset market. 
  • The adoption of regulations and guidelines on carbon trading in Tanzania leads to an influx of over $1 billion (Sh2.3 trillion) in annual investments, supporting the nation's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30-35 percent by 2030. 
  • Tanzania's vast protected forests, spanning 48 million hectares, create a lucrative market for carbon trading, offering a unique opportunity to capitalize on natural resources and drive sustainable economic growth.

With the government reportedly attracting over 20 corporations that want to invest over $20 billion (Sh46.9 trillion), the production and sale of carbon offsets are finally turning a profit in Tanzania.

Recommended articles

Since the regulations and guidelines on carbon trading were adopted last October, according to Dr. Selemani Jafo, Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), investment has attracted more than $1 billion (Sh2.3 trillion), which will be mobilized annually through carbon trading throughout the country.

He was addressing yesterday at the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation's (TPSF) High-Level Inter-Ministerial Dialogue on Carbon Trading.

Tanzania is on the cusp of a new age, one in which the carbon market may produce considerable benefits for the environment, local people, and the National Treasury, even if carbon offsets are intended to alleviate the consequences of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

One metric ton of carbon or another GHG is equal to one carbon offset, which costs $65 (or around Sh152,100). According to Dr. Jafo, carbon trading would help the nation's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which aim to reduce GHG emissions by 30-35 percent by 2030.

“We need to establish further cooperation between Tanzania and carbon credit investors and partners for our economy and future generations,” said Dr Jafo. “We are committed to supporting all investors and stakeholders in carbon trading in our country,” he added.

According to Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS), Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa), Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) deputy minister for natural resources and tourism Mary Masanja, over 20 companies had submitted applications.

The investors are from Kenya, Russia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Switzerland, Estonia, and Italy, according to Ms. Masanja. She stated, “We have already entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with some companies, and talks with others under the coordination of the National Carbon Monitoring Centre, are in progress.”

She said that the businesses planned to make investments in the central government's game reserves, village woods, community-based wildlife management areas, tree planting programs, reserve forests, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ms. Masanja, Tanzania has 48 million hectares of protected forests, creating a market for carbon. “With the introduction of the carbon trade regulations, we are optimistic that citizens will stop cutting down trees, and instead capitalize on the available potential,” Ms. Masanja highlighted.

In this time of swift global change, according to TPSF Executive Director Raphael Maganga, it is critical for Tanzania to take a strategic position in the carbon market.

“With over 51 percent of the land covered with forests, Tanzania has a unique opportunity to capitalize on our rich natural resources,” said Mr Maganga. “We need to embrace renewable energy solutions and implement environmentally friendly projects that will attract investment, create jobs and contribute to our economic growth,” he added.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution

Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

Nigeria’s oil production continues on an upward trend

Nigeria’s oil production continues on an upward trend

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

University of the Witwatersrand

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

kenya-eu-trade-agreement

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why