From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

Victor Oluwole
GSK shuts down operations in Nigeria, to refund shareholders. [TheCable]
  • GlaxoSmithKline UK has exited Nigeria's pharmaceutical market after over 51 years due to challenges like foreign exchange complexities, security concerns, and high operational costs.
  • The company is adopting a third-party distribution model to navigate these challenges and reshape its Nigerian presence.
  • This move echoes GSK's previous strategic shift in Kenya and sparks discussions about the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical giants in African markets.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) UK, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced its exit from Nigeria, following a strategic move that parallels their departure from Kenya last year.

In a strategic manoeuvre last October, GSK ceased its commercial operations in Kenya and adopted a distributor-led model for product supply. The decision aligned with a trend observed among global manufacturers, including Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury, who discontinued local production due to escalating costs and an unpredictable business landscape.

GSK's exit from both Kenya and Nigeria underscores a common set of challenges. Complexities in foreign exchange, security concerns, rising operational expenses, and uncertainties surrounding policies have emerged as consistent factors influencing these calculated moves.

The strategic pivot towards distributor-led models in both markets highlights GSK's adaptability to evolving business dynamics. Instead of complete withdrawal, the company reshapes its presence, reflecting a trend of optimising strategies to align with changing industry conditions.

Industry Implications:

As GSK's Nigerian exit mirrors their Kenyan departure, the pharmaceutical sector is abuzz with discussions about the broader implications for the African market. Observers and industry players will closely monitor how this strategic alignment shapes the future landscape.

