It appears Nigeria's fuel scarcity problem isn't over, but state-owned oil company NNPC says not to worry

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Fuel scarcity in Nigeria
  • The NNPC has explained why long queues have returned in Abuja amid fuel scarcity fears.
  • The state-owned oil company said the mild scarcity "is very likely due to low loadouts at depots."
  • Nigeria is Africa's biggest crude oil producer, but this doesn't stop the country from experiencing incessant fuel shortages.

Residents in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja have recently been experiencing long queues at various filling stations across the city. And now, state-owned oil company the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, is offering some explanations.

In a press statement that was issued yesterday via Twitter, the NNPC explained that the development "is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations."

The statement further attributed the scarcity to increased fuel purchases from resident which it also said was normal after a public holiday.

Residents were therefore advised not to panic-buy the commodity, as the NNPC would be working with other agencies and marketers to address the problem before it gets out of hands.

"We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days... The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days," the statement concluded.

Note that the long queues in Abuja is reminiscent of what happened some months ago when many cities across the West African country were forced to grapple with weeks-long fuel scarcity. Business Insider Africa reported that the February scarcity was caused by the importation of adulterated fuel from Belgium.

As you may well know, Nigeria is the largest crude producer in Africa with an average daily crude output of 1.27 million barrels as of December 2021. This notwithstanding, the West African country depends on importation to meet most of its refined petroleum product needs.

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

