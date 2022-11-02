Exclusive interview with Kiiru Muhoya, the CEO of Fingo - A youth focused bank

If that sounds impressive, it’s because it is! But they didn’t start out this way. It took months of refining to craft a value proposition and product that serves their customer and appeals to investors. Today, Fingo has raised over USD125k in funding and continues to grow.

We had a chat with Kiiru Muhoya, the CEO of Fingo, about their fundraising journey. Below are excerpts from the interview.

BI Africa: Why did you decide to build Fingo?

Muhoya: We built Fingo primarily because, when we looked around, there weren’t any financial institutions serving what is the youngest and largest youth population in history, and we wanted to do that.

BI Africa: Tell us about your fundraising journey and the important things you’ve learned along the way.

Muhoya: When I began fundraising, I had to learn some new terminologies and vocabulary, and I saw that fundraising has its own distinct set of rules. My initial thought was to try and optimise the process. So I began researching tips and tricks to ultimately raise capital. Eventually, I realised that there was just one trick that mattered, and that was: to build a great company, you need to articulate its promise really well, and you’d be better positioned to attract capital.

BI Africa: Why did you decide to use the Pariti Pitch review tool?

Muhoya: I decided to use the Pariti pitch review tool because I needed an expert opinion on my startup. When you build a deck, the first set of people you share it with, your friends and family, are usually the most biased. I needed an expert one. The Pariti pitch review tool was the most efficient and easily accessible one for me at the time.

The Pariti pitch review tool was useful because it allowed me to benchmark my startup and my product against some really valuable metrics. I hadn’t understood the importance of the strength of the market, the size of your team, the strength of your product, or your go-to-market strategy and positioning this properly as you raise funding. And these are things that the tool analyses and scores your startup on.

There were a bunch of metrics that I hadn’t considered, and after receiving a detailed report on my idea, I began to realise that it needed some improvement. I took the feedback I received and worked on my idea. And that's how our idea evolved into what we’re building now with Fingo.

BI Africa: What did you do after you got your result and summary?

Muhoya: First off, the result for my initial deck was poor. But I learned so much from the insight and report. Next, I implemented the feedback and made changes to my business and pitch, which gave birth to what Fingo is today. We applied to YC, and we got in! We were voted among the top 10 best companies in our batch amongst 400 other companies. We then raised a seed round. We’ve grown our team to over 20 people. I asked Yacob Berhane, “how can I pay back what Pariti had done for Fingo?”. The first thing he said was, “Pay it forward”. I took that advice and went on to mentor another startup into YC, and they’ve done amazing as well.

BI Africa: What’s your advice for founders who are currently fundraising?

Muhoya: Do not try to optimise anything other than your company. Good companies with potential raise capital simply because they have to do so to grow. So you need to have a good company with great potential first and then go get the funding to catalyse that.

