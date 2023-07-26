The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million

Chinedu Okafor
Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million
Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million
  • Gabon makes history with Africa's first debt-for-nature swap, planning to buy back $450 million of its public debt and convert it into an eco-friendly blue bond. 
  • The debt-for-nature swap will support environmental protection efforts in Gabon, home to a significant portion of the world's endangered leatherback turtles. 
  • The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is expected to provide political risk insurance for the agreement, following similar successful initiatives in Ecuador and Belize.

Tuesday marked the beginning of what is anticipated to be Africa's first debt-for-nature swap, with Gabon announcing plans to buy up at least $450 million of its public debt and exchange it for an eco-friendly blue bond.

Recommended articles

With estimates placing it at close to a third of the whole world population of the endangered species, Gabon's beaches and coastal waters are home to the largest number of leatherback turtles.

Debt-for-nature swaps, at their most basic level, involve a bank or specialized investor purchasing a country's debt and exchanging it for cheaper debt, sometimes with the assistance of a multilateral development bank "credit guarantee" or "risk insurance." The money saved will go toward supporting environmental protection. This idea has been touted by the African Development Bank for a while now.

The central African nation stated that it has "launched invitations to tender for the purchase by the Republic for cash of its 2025 Notes and 2031 Notes" in a regulatory filing on the London Stock Exchange. This led to a gain of up to 2.2% on the dollar for the three Eurobonds it mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to the Gabonese government's promise to purchase back the bonds for 85 cents for every $1 of the bond, the February 2031 maturity increased by 2.203 cents to 83.702 cents, and the November 2031 maturity increased by 2.129 cents to 83.573 cents. The 2025 maturity increased by 1.194 cents to 95.4 cents, which is still less than the 96.75 cent offer price.

The agreement has been predicted for a while. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as it has in previous agreements in Ecuador and Belize, would provide political risk insurance, according to industry sources who spoke to the American news agency, Reuters this year.

In May, Ecuador successfully completed a record-breaking $1.1 billion debt-for-nature exchange, releasing $18 million each year for the following 20 years for Galapagos Islands conservation.

According to bankers, a number of other African nations are also engaged in debt-for-nature negotiations, as are Sri Lanka and a number of Caribbean and Indian Ocean islands.

Credit guarantees are something that both the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank are interested in. Deals spanning many nations may possibly be forthcoming in this rapidly growing asset class.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, Bank of America (BAC.N) is assisting in the coordination of the Gabon agreement. A representative chose not to respond.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million

Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million

The best African countries for work-life balance

The best African countries for work-life balance

See the alarming figures that tell the story of Nigeria’s oil theft problem

See the alarming figures that tell the story of Nigeria’s oil theft problem

Ndegwa family extend majority stake in NCBA by Sh1 billion over Kenyattas

Ndegwa family extend majority stake in NCBA by Sh1 billion over Kenyattas

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

The planet's record-breaking hot weather has caused severe drought in places like here in South Africa.

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023