Ghana aims to conclude debt restructuring before IMF loan assessment

The finance minister stated that the country was working to obtain a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the creditors and that it hoped to achieve an arrangement with them in the upcoming weeks. As the country struggles with its greatest economic crisis in a decade, he pointed out that the administration is in discussions with its creditors to restructure its debt.

To properly fulfill a $3 billion loan agreement from the IMF, Ghana must reduce interest payments on its external debt by almost $10.5 billion over the next three years.

According to a government presentation to investors, as of the end of 2022, its obligations to nations like China and members of the Paris Club of creditor nations totaled $5.4 billion of the $20 billion foreign debt that was due for restructuring. About $30 billion worth of foreign debt was present overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've successfully worked with the Paris Club and other creditors to determine the parameters for official debt restructuring under the G20 common framework for debt treatment," the finance minister relayed to journalists who were present at the briefing, in Accra. "In the coming weeks, we will seek to complete the MoU on terms with bilateral debt treatment," he added.

The finance minister also disclosed that Ghana will continue talks with private creditors and Eurobond investors on the country's foreign debt in order to quickly seek a resolution.

"We expect to finalize these negotiations before the next review, which is in September," he said.