The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
  • Ghanaian parliament held a special session to adopt financial measures supporting the government's IMF loan application.
  • Ghana awaits an assessment of debt relief requests while restructuring a significant portion of its $49 billion public debt.
  • Nigerian financial institutions experience losses due to Ghana's debt restructuring, emphasizing the importance of country risks and African-led development.

Ghana's MPs convened for a special session in the nation's capital, Accra, to adopt the financial measures that are urgently needed to support the government's application for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Recommended articles

According to second deputy speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the parliament reconvened after a break to evaluate the excise tax stamp and approve concessional loans worth $710 million. A bill to reform the method for allocating school trust money was put off while the house also adopted guidelines for the automated transmission of financial account information, he added.

This report is courtesy of Bloomberg, an American news publication.

Ghana is awaiting the outcome of a formal creditor committee's assessment regarding its debt relief request. The West African country is in the midst of restructuring virtually all of its debt, which stood at 576 billion cedis at the end of November. If funding assurances are received favorably, the IMF's board will be able to authorize a $3 billion loan for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ghana is already making efforts to increase its tax base and move it from being among the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the finance ministry, the nation's tax-to-GDP ratio in 2022 was less than 13%, which was lower than the sub-regional average of 18%.

Additionally, according to Business Day, a Nigerian business news publication, the decision by Ghana to restructure the majority of its estimated 576 billion cedis ($49 billion) in public debt is placing pressure on banks from the UK to Nigeria.

The West African nation traded bonds that returned as little as 8.35% for notes that paid an average of 87.8 billion cedis, causing losses for financial institutions.

The financial losses suffered by certain Nigerian banks as a result of Ghana's failure to repay its debts highlight the importance of country risks faced by international lenders and, more crucially, the contributions made by Nigeria's financial institutions to the development of Africa.

Since many Nigerian banks have subsidiaries throughout Africa, they have contributed significantly to the continent's economic development over the past 20 years. Some have experienced financial setbacks and continue to face numerous obstacles as they grow across the continent, but as is frequently said, Africa must be developed by Africans.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

8 factors to consider before buying a smartphone

8 factors to consider before buying a smartphone

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Africa's oil-rich nations witness steep decline in investment- World Bank

Africa's oil-rich nations witness steep decline in investment- World Bank

Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million

Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million

Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

4 best ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

4 best ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

The Tanzanian president revives annual salary increments after seven-year hiatus

The Tanzanian president revives annual salary increments after seven-year hiatus

Top 10 youngest presidents in Africa in 2023

Top 10 youngest presidents in Africa in 2023

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building the longest bridge in Africa

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE