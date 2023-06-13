The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ghana regains its position as Africa’s top gold producer but at a very terrible cost

Chinedu Okafor
Galamsey Pit
Galamsey Pit
  • Ghana reclaims its position as Africa's top gold producer with a 32% increase in output, driven by both small- and large-scale mining sectors. 
  • The environmental consequences of illegal gold mining, known as galamsey, pose a significant threat to Ghana's forests, rivers, and water sources, leading to health issues and potential water scarcity. 
  • The government aims to combat illegal mining activities while promoting the formalization of small-scale mining and implementing alternative livelihood programs to address poverty and unemployment challenges.

After a 32% increase in gold output in the previous year, Ghana reclaimed its position as Africa's top producer of metal. The development was ascribed by the Ghana Chamber of Mines to a rise in output from both small- and large-scale mining.

Recommended articles

But because of illicit gold mining, the nation is currently experiencing an environmental disaster. Illegal gold mining has severely harmed many of the nation's forests, rivers, and other bodies of water, raising substantial health issues in mining areas.

Small-scale illegal mineral extraction, often referred to as galamsey, which is derived from the phrase "gather and sell," has provided many young people in southern Ghana who are jobless with a means of subsistence.

If the present rate of environmental devastation is not slowed, the government and scientists have warned that Ghana may soon have to import drinking water. Due to the destruction of fields for unauthorized mining, the nation's cocoa industry is also seriously in danger. Without much success, the government had taken a military strategy and sent soldiers into mining regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to a steep decline in production, South Africa replaced Ghana as the leading producer of gold on the continent in 2021. According to the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the country's gold production increased dramatically from 2.8 million ounces the year before to 3.7 million ounces (105 tonnes) last year.

According to Joshua Mortoti, president of the chamber, the nation's output in both the large- and small-scale sectors increased at the same time in 2022.

The large-scale gold sub-sector, he said, has produced more gold than ever before in the history of the nation. According to Ben Aryee, special advisor to the minister for lands and natural resources, the government will continue to defend lawful mining operations in the nation against illicit activity.

“We will also continue to facilitate the formalization of small-scale mining, along with the associated alternative livelihood programs to resolve the poverty and unemployment challenges in the country,” he said.

More than 21 nations in Africa, the third-largest producer of gold in the world, are involved in gold mining, including Nigeria, Tanzania, and Mali.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghana regains its position as Africa’s top gold producer but at a very terrible cost

Ghana regains its position as Africa’s top gold producer but at a very terrible cost

Gov't shuts down 5,995 liquor businesses

Gov't shuts down 5,995 liquor businesses

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Why buy Telegram members for your channel & group?

Why buy Telegram members for your channel & group?

Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Lianzi-map

DRC and Angola set aside a 50-year oil block dispute to become joint holders

Dar Es Salaam

Tanzania could become the top investment destination for Australia