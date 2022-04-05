RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ghana wants to make heavy investments to upgrade its tourism sector

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Elmina Castle, Ghana
Elmina Castle, Ghana
  • Ghana's President Akufo-Addo said the sum of $25 million would be invested towards upgrading Elmina Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and other tourist attractions.
  • The aim is to attract more tourists to the West African country, as part of a recovery push for Ghana's tourism sector.
  • Recall that the country's tourism sector has taken a major hit over the past few days due to the pandemic.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said his administration is on a mission to upgrade and reposition some of the West African country's most historic tourist attractions.

Recommended articles

The move is aimed at attracting more global tourists to Ghana, thus speeding up recovery from the pandemic-induced crunch the the sector has suffered over the past few years.

READ: Ghana's current account deficit is projected to widen in 2022, as Nigeria records its first surplus in over 2 years

Speaking in London during the launch of a campaign themed “Destination Ghana”, the President extolled the immense tourism potentials of his country, whilst highlighting other attractions.

“Ghana is not only gifted with a rich culture, but is also the best place for doing business in West Africa, as well as the safest and most stable country in the Region, with a governance system that rests on the separation of powers, with an independent Judiciary promoting accountability in public life, and that respects the rule of law, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. Indeed, she has been for several years the recipient of the largest foreign direct investments in West Africa,” President Akufo-Addo said.

READ: Ghana accuses Moody's and Fitch Ratings of 'bias' after its credit rating was downgraded by the agencies

The Ghanaian President also disclosed that the sum of $25 million would be invested towards improving and upgrading some of the country's most historic tourist attractions. Some these are: the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the Mole and the Kakum Parks. Also, several cultural museums across the country would witness infrastructural upgrades.

Business Insider Africa understands that the investment campaign is being supported by the World Bank.

READ: Ghana ends all COVID-19 restrictions, re-opens land and sea borders

Recall that Ghana recently lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and opened its land and sea borders in a bid to stimulate a post-COVID economic recovery. The decision to lift all COVID-19 protocols came at the right time when the West African country is interested in welcoming more tourists.

Note that travel and tourism contributed about $1.9 billion to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2019 and 2020, according to Statista.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Opibus Manufacturing Plant in Kenya

Ecobank gets punished by Central Bank of Kenya for breaching forex regulation

Ecobank gets punished by Central Bank of Kenya for breaching forex regulation