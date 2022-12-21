ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after 54% drop all year round

Chinedu Okafor
Cedi
Cedi
  • Ghana’s Cedi has regained 61% of its value against major foreign trading currencies.  
  • This gain is coming after a 54% drop in the currency’s value since the start of the year. 
  • This spike in the currency’s value was reported earlier this month.

The Ghanaian Cedi which was listed as the world's worst-performing currency about a month ago has suddenly flipped the switch, becoming the world's best-performing currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The currency regained 61% of its value against major foreign trading currencies, following a 54% drop in value, reported as recently as November.

This sudden development is due to monetary policies enacted by the nation’s Central Bank, including the bank’s decision to restrict foreign exchange support to some essential commodities such as petroleum products, as well as medical and pharmaceutical products.

This sudden swing can also be attributed to Ghana's plan to reorganize its local debts, initiated by the country’s finance minister, Ken Offori-Atta. Read the story here.

Currently, the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions and published by the Bank of Ghana is at GH¢7.99 (buying) and GH¢8.0 (selling) for one US dollar.

The buying and selling rate of one British pound was GH¢9.72 and GH¢9.73 respectively. For the Euro, the buying and selling rates were GH¢8.48 and GH¢8.49 respectively.

In light of this new development, the Director of Financial Markets at the Bank of Ghana(BoG), Stephen Opata, noted that Ghana’s currency sudden spike could be attributed to the judicious management of liquidity in the financial system.

He stated “We have also seen that Monetary Policy has been tightened, coming on the back of recent increases in the policy rate to 27 per cent. This has also contributed to the cedi’s good run,” he stated.

“The continuous hike in the policy rate will also ensure that excess cedi can be used to purchase government bonds and other securities, despite current concerns with the proposed debt exchange program.” He added.

With the rise in the Cedi’s value, financial experts have now created a conversation around sustainability. It is not enough that the currency has regained its value, Ghanaian authorities have to ensure that the currency remains stable.

These analysts have noted that the stability of Ghana’s Cedi will not only depend on the supply of the currency but largely on the success of the ongoing reforms in the economy.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after 54% drop all year round

Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after 54% drop all year round

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

I will resign as soon as I find someone foolish to take the job - Elon Musk tells Twitter users

I will resign as soon as I find someone foolish to take the job - Elon Musk tells Twitter users

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

5 things to do immediately you get your Christmas bonus

5 things to do immediately you get your Christmas bonus

Africa needs more software developers, how ALX can help you become one

Africa needs more software developers, how ALX can help you become one

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania meat export

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

President Biden addressing the US-Africa Business Forum on December 14, 2022

Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

Signing of the Standard Guage Railway deal

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries