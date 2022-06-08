Ghana's dairy industry is set to grow considerably in the medium-term; here's what will drive the growth

A part of the report by Fitch Solutions, which was obtained by Business Insider Africa, said:

"The Ghanaian dairy segment will see significant growth over the medium-term, aided by growing real disposable incomes and demand for dairy products. The dairy segment has benefitted from improving road infrastructure and refrigeration facilities and the increasing formalisation of the grocery shopping experience which has all contributed to lowering the time and costs of making dairy products more widely available to Ghanaian consumers. Within the dairy segment, yoghurt will be the outperformer, as Ghanaians demand for drinking yoghurts grow due to their affordability and convenience."

It should be noted that household disposable income in Ghana is projected to rise by 9.0% to $5,420 between now and 2026. However, inflation is also projected to be a major risk factor during the timeframe, growing at a commensurate level over the medium-term.

Recall that a previously report by Business Insider Africa listed Ghana as one of Africa's top 10 countries with highest inflation rates. As of March this year, the country's inflation rate was at 15.7%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.