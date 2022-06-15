Ghana's development bank has announced plans to lend up to $600 million to small businesses in 2 years

"There is very little long-term financing available, at rates that will allow our SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to grow. Is this a difficult time? Absolutely. Is this a time when a development bank is needed more than ever? Absolutely."

He further disclosed that the funds would first be disbursed to selected commercial banks such as Consolidated Bank Ghana and Fidelity Bank of Ghana, who would then lend to small businesses. Business Insider Africa understands that the loans would have maturity dates of 3 to 15 years.

Although Mr Duker declined to disclose the interest rate for the loans, he did claim that it would be lower than what currently obtains in the West African country.

The loans are expected to immensely benefit small businesses in Ghana where it's been reported that many companies with less than 100 employees struggle to receive credit facilities to grow their businesses.

The Development Bank of Ghana is now hoping to increase the proportion of loans available for small businesses from 9% to 15% between now and 2024.