RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)
Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the worst electricity access.
  • This list is courtesy of Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report, a global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy access.
  • electricity access simply entails the percentage of people, within a given location or country, who have stable access to electricity.

Recently, we published a report detailing countries with the best electricity access in Africa. It gained quite a lot of traction, with more than 150, 000 reads in its first week of publication alone. This traction wasn't so surprising. After all, it's a known fact that electricity is a major pain-point for most Africans. Therefore, any discussion about the subject will surely captivate their interest.

Recommended articles

READ: 12 African startups that have announced the largest funding rounds so far in 2022

Based on the wide traction received by the previous article, we figured it's be nice to publish a follow-up; basically focusing on African countries that have the worst electricity access.

Before we unveil the list, it's important to note a few things. First, the African continent currently has the worst electricity access in the world. And the continent's electricity challenge is mainly due to decades-long failure by African leaders to adequately invest in their respective countries' electricity sectors so as to build much needed capacity.

READ: 20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

In order to considerably improve on Africa's electricity access access problem, about $350 billion needs to be invested between now and 2030, according to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie Ltd. The amount would specifically be invested towards improving capacity for electricity generation and distribution.

READ: $350 billion is needed to expand electricity generation and distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa

In the meantime, below are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access in Africa. The list is courtesy of Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report, a global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy access across Africa. The dashboard is a collaborative initiative of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank and other partners.

Do note, however, that the dashboard was last updated in 2019.

READ: 10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

  1. South Sudan: Has 7% electricity access.
  2. Chad: Has 11% electricity access.
  3. Central African Republic: Has 15% electricity access.
  4. Malawi: Has 15% electricity access.
  5. Democratic Republic of Congo: Has 19% electricity access.
  6. Niger: Has 19% electricity access.
  7. Burkina Faso: Has 19% electricity access.
  8. Sierra-Leone: Has 26% electricity access.
  9. Liberia: Has 28% electricity access.
  10. Mozambique: Has 31% electricity access.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

10 countries that receive the highest remittance inflows to Africa, according to latest stats

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Aerial view of Johannesburg (Image Source: Expatica)

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Aliko Dangote