Here are the 5 African fintech companies listed among the world’s Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies in 2022

Authors:

Victor Oluwole

Leading specialist provider of global payments data, FXC Intelligence, has listed five African fintech companies in its annual list of Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies.

FXCi-Top100-Mar2022
FXCi-Top100-Mar2022

The 2022 Cross-Border Payments 100 list recognises the leading companies in cross-border payments worldwide, including publicly traded companies, startups and private companies. It covers companies operating across consumer money transfers and remittances, B2B payments, eCommerce companies, payment processors, crypto providers, etc.

Chipper Cash

Founded: 2018

Customer focus: Consumers, B2B Payments

Having raised $250m in 2021, Ham Serunjogi talks Chipper Cash's global expansion
Having raised $250m in 2021, Ham Serunjogi talks Chipper Cash's global expansion Having raised $250m in 2021, Ham Serunjogi talks Chipper Cash's global expansion BI Africa

Based in San Francisco, US, Chipper Cash builds software to enable free and instant peer-to-peer cross-border payments in Africa and Europe, as well as solutions for businesses and merchants to process online and in-store payments. In November 2021, the company raised $150m in a Series C extension round and was given a $2bn valuation, taking it into unicorn territory.

Flutterwave

Founded: 2016

Customer focus: SMEs, Large Enterprises, Fintechs

Picture showing Flutterwave
Picture showing Flutterwave Pulse Nigeria

Flutterwave is a Nigerian fintech providing payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers in Africa. In February, it saw its valuation grow to $3bn in a Series D funding round – more than triple its valuation twelve months earlier.

MFS Africa

Founded: 2009

Customer focus: Merchants, SMEs, Financial Services

MFS Africa
MFS Africa BusinessInsider

MFS Africa is a pan-African company operating the largest digital payments gateway on the continent. In November 2021, the business raised $100m through its equity and debt financing round. It connects more than 250 merchant customers across 35+ African countries and 700 corridors.

Mukuru

Founded: 2004

Customer focus: Remittances

Andy Jury - Mukuru CEO
Andy Jury - Mukuru CEO Business Insider Africa

Mukuru offers cash collections and bank and mobile wallet top-up services, allowing people to send money to Africa from the rest of the world. It recently partnered with WorldRemit to become its remittances payout partner in territories where it has an established network.

MPesa

Founded: 2020

Customer focus: Remittances

Mpesa
Mpesa ece-auto-gen

Founded by Vodafone and Safaricom (a leading telecoms provider in Kenya), M-PESA is a mobile phone-based money transfer service. It enables cross-border payments for more than 51 million customers across seven countries in Africa with secure international transfers via their mobile phones. More than $314bn in transactions is sent annually, with Kenya and Tanzania its two biggest markets.

