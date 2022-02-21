Here are the 5 products and services Africa’s most valuable startup Flutterwave launched to support growth for businesses, startups and individuals

The payment giant, which has now become the highest valued African at a valuation of $3 billion, recently rolled out new a series of products at Flutterwave 3.0, a virtual event held on Friday, 18th February 2022.
- A Fintech as a Service (FaaS): A solution that helps startups of all sizes quickly become Fintech companies using Flutterwave’s pre-built API and solutions.
- Capital: A technology platform for businesses & consumers to access Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) & Merchant lending from regulated and certified credit providers.
- Grow: A B2B product that helps entrepreneurs easily incorporate their businesses globally.
- Checkout: A new checkout experience that is 5x faster, reducing drop-off by 60%.
- Card issuing: A technology platform to enable businesses to issue both Mastercard virtual and physical debit/prepaid cards to their customers in partnership with Mastercard. These solutions remain subject to regulatory approval.
During the Flutterwave 3.0 event, the payment giant also unveiled a significant re-brand and identity with a new mission to create endless possibilities for all through technology.
“We’re growing, and for us, payments have become a means to an end.” Founder and CEO Olugbenga GB Agboola said, “Every part of our lives includes some form of transaction. Beyond powering those transactions, we want to also create those transactions. We want to help event organisers seamlessly register and sell out their events; we want to help artists receive money for their craft, we want to help entrepreneurs incorporate their businesses, we want to help startups build financial technology products easily, and we want to create endless possibilities for all through technology. Our new identity is a system that recognises how far we’ve come in our mission. It gives us space to include our dreams and aspirations for businesses and customers. It gives us the freedom to do and be more. We’re excited for this new chapter in our growth.”
Flutterwave launched in 2016, initially building innovative financial infrastructure to enable payments for banks and institutions before expanding into checkouts and gateways for businesses of all sizes. Having invested in and built out a suite of products and services targeted at both consumers and businesses, Flutterwave has gone on to serve over 900,000 merchants, process over 200M transactions worth over $16B to date, across 34 countries in Africa, which has led to the company becoming one of Africa’s earliest unicorns in March 2021.