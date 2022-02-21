Here are the 5 products and services Africa’s most valuable startup Flutterwave launched to support growth for businesses, startups and individuals

“We’re growing, and for us, payments have become a means to an end.” Founder and CEO Olugbenga GB Agboola said, “Every part of our lives includes some form of transaction. Beyond powering those transactions, we want to also create those transactions. We want to help event organisers seamlessly register and sell out their events; we want to help artists receive money for their craft, we want to help entrepreneurs incorporate their businesses, we want to help startups build financial technology products easily, and we want to create endless possibilities for all through technology. Our new identity is a system that recognises how far we’ve come in our mission. It gives us space to include our dreams and aspirations for businesses and customers. It gives us the freedom to do and be more. We’re excited for this new chapter in our growth.”