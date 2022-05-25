RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Victor Oluwole
20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.
  • Harare, Zimbabwe and Lagos, Nigeria are some of the cities that ranked poorly in this latest report.
  • The report by Economist Intelligence Unit ranks the most livable cities across the globe as well as the least liveable cities.
  • Lagos in Nigeria makes the list as the worst city to live in.

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released the list of 10 most livable cities across the globe as well as the world's 10 least liveable cities.

As in previous surveys, the report noted that living conditions in Lagos, Nigeria; Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea; and Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh are among the worst in the world.

Its report , "The Global Liveability Index 2021," uses the combination of five factors to rate the livability of all the cities across the globe.

The first three factors are: Stability (level of crime and conflict), Healthcare (presence and quality of healthcare) as well as Environmental/Cultural factors (climate, religious restrictions, food and drinks).

Others are: Education (quality and availability of private or public education), and infrastructure (quality of roads, public transport, provision of water, housing, energy and telecommunications).

“A consistently low stability score, owing to ongoing civil unrest and military conflicts, is the reason behind most of these cities featuring in the bottom ten. However, conditions have deteriorated even further as a result of Covid-19—particularly for healthcare,” the report stated.

Of the top 10 least liveable cities, five can be found in Africa. Below is the liveability rating for these African cities:

1. Lagos, Nigeria is ranked as the least liveable city in Africa.

Lagos ranked one of the worst cities in the world. (Business Insider Africa)
  • Rank: 139
  • Rating: 38.5
  • Stability: 20
  • Healthcare: 20.8
  • Culture and Environment: 41.0
  • Education: 25.0
  • Infrastructure: 46.4

2. Algiers, Algeria

Algerians play football in Algiers' Bab el-Oued neighbourhood, which is historically known to be a predominantly pro-Mouloudia Club Alger (MCA) area
  • Rank: 136
  • Rating: 34.1
  • Stability: 35
  • Healthcare: 29.2
  • Culture and Environment: 37.3
  • Education: 41.7
  • Infrastructure: 30.4

3. Tripoli, Libya

Soldiers loyal to Libya's UN-backed government in Sirte, east of Tripoli on October 14, 2016, during their military operation to clear Islamic State group jihadists from the city
  • Rank: 135
  • Rating: 34.2
  • Stability: 30
  • Healthcare: 29.2
  • Culture and Environment: 33.8
  • Education: 41.7
  • Infrastructure: 41.1

4. Harare, Zimbabwe

Working clarr residents in the Harare suburb of Glen view rely on water pumped from boreholes drilled by a donor or city authorities.
  • Rank: 133
  • Rating: 36.6
  • Stability: 40
  • Healthcare: 12.5
  • Culture and Environment: 44.4
  • Education: 58.3
  • Infrastructure: 35.7

5. Douala, Cameroon

9. Douala, Cameroon — 44/100 points. The city's healthcare scored particularly low, with just 25 points.
  • Rank: 132
  • Rating: 38.6
  • Stability: 60
  • Healthcare: 12.5
  • Culture and Environment: 40.3
  • Education: 25.0
  • Infrastructure: 42.9

