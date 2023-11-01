Here are the best African countries in 2023

How an economy performs determines whether it can be considered one of the best countries in the world or not.

According to the US News and World Report, a multifaceted digital media company, four benchmarks are used to determine the set of countries that are eligible each year to be considered one of the best countries in the world.

These benchmarks include gross domestic product, foreign direct investment inflows, international tourism receipts or tourism arrivals, and the U.N.'s Human Development Index. Under these four benchmarks over 70 sub-benchmarks were also taken into account.

After these metrics were put in place, they were presented alongside each country in a survey of more than 17,000 people from across the globe from March 17 to June 12. Participants assessed whether they associated an attribute with a nation.

“Each of the 73 country attributes is based on a collection of individual survey responses. The more a country was perceived to exemplify a certain characteristic in relation to the average, the higher that country's attribute score, and vice versa.

These scores were transformed into a scale that could be compared across the board. Attributes were grouped into 10 thematic sub-rankings that rolled into the Best Countries rankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life, and Social Purpose. Sub-ranking scores for each country.”

With that said, below is the list of the best African countries.