ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here are the latest updates from the 2022 US-Africa leaders summit

Victor Oluwole
Here are the latest updates from the US-Africa leaders summit
Here are the latest updates from the US-Africa leaders summit
  • Former U.S. President Obama highlighted Africa’s role as an investment destination driven by a thriving start-up culture.
  • The event opened last night (12 December), where 250 entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and government leaders participated in an investment-focused Innovators Gathering.

President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC, from December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The event opened last night (12 December), where 250 entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and government leaders participated in an investment-focused Innovators Gathering, honouring the influx of two-way investment and trade opportunities set to be announced.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, with support from Google. Speakers included Idris Elba, Yvonne Orji, Tony Elumelu, Mayors Bowser and Adams, and Secretary Blinken, with virtual remarks from former President Barack Obama.

Key takeaways from the evening included:

  • Former President Barack Obama highlighted Africa’s role as an investment destination driven by a thriving start-up culture. Obama noted that U.S. investors have closed more than 500 deals in Africa since 2017, totalling about $30 billion. He closed with an invitation and a challenge: “To anyone looking for investment opportunities, I encourage you to look to Africa. Because something special is happening there.”
  • “This gathering is part of our desire as Prosper Africa to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations. We are committed to driving investment in innovation and highlighting the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem,” said Leslie Marbury, Chief Operating Officer at Prosper Africa.
  • Tony Elumelu shared, “The Foundation is delighted to launch a Coalition for African Entrepreneurs for foreign governments and development agencies in need of reaching last mile and vulnerable targets. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the U.S. Administration.”

This year's summit, which begins today, will focus on deepening and expanding the long-term U.S.-Africa partnership and advancing our shared priorities, amplifying African voices to collaboratively meet this era's defining challenges.

Participants in the summit will spend three days in Washington discussing the challenges, needs and hopes of one-fifth of the world's population, spread over a landmass that is larger than China, India, the continental U.S. and most of Europe combined, and where as many as one-third of the world's languages are spoken.

A key pillar of the Summit is the U.S.-Africa Business Forum on December 14, which is co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with Prosper Africa.

The Forum will include a Deal Room, hosted by Prosper Africa, where announcements of bold, new investment commitments between U.S. and African business and government leaders will be made public.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The International Monetary Fund and Ghana have finally reached an agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Ghana have finally reached an agreement

Here are the latest updates from the 2022 US-Africa leaders summit

Here are the latest updates from the 2022 US-Africa leaders summit

Top 5 plush gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Top 5 plush gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

See how Kenyans abroad are creating huge ripple effect in diaspora and back home

See how Kenyans abroad are creating huge ripple effect in diaspora and back home

More wins for Dangote as his company is named most responsible business of the year

More wins for Dangote as his company is named most responsible business of the year

See Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen US relationship with Sub-Saharan Africa

See Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen US relationship with Sub-Saharan Africa

How Google celebrated Kenya's 59th Jamhuri Day

How Google celebrated Kenya's 59th Jamhuri Day

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana cedi

Ghana on road to economic recovery as cedi becomes world’s best-performing currency

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

See reason Tanzanian president cancelled the country’s Independence Day celebrations

States in Nigeria

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022