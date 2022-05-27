Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

According to the author, RMB Africa Economist, Daniel Kavishe, a new world called for a new approach to the publication, and this year’s report assesses the extent of the pandemic’s impact by sketching the landscape of the continent pre-COVID-19 and then painting a picture of both its actual and potential outcomes through and post-pandemic.

Historically, investment destinations in Africa have been ranked based on the tenets of economic activity and business operating environment. However, RMB's approach required an extra layer of sophistication, taking into account key factors such as the operating environments, fiscal scores and development plans, all of which are key to investment attractiveness in a Covid world.

Here are the top 10 investment attractive countries in Africa, according to RMB