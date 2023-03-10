ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Victor Oluwole
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
  • The ASQ Awards recognise airport excellence in customer experience worldwide based on data from ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys.
  • The awards acknowledge airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years.
  • The article highlights the best airports in Africa in various categories, including customer experience, cleanliness, entertainment, and ease of travel, based on the ASQ Awards 2022.

Airports are often the first and last places we experience when we travel, and they can set the tone for our entire trip. According to data from ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys, ACI World's annual ASQ Awards recognise airport excellence in customer experience worldwide. In this article, we highlight the best airports in Africa based on ASQ Awards.

Recommended articles

The ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence recognises airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny
Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny BI Africa
  • Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness is a key element to the satisfaction of passengers, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the cleanest:

  • Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

An enjoyable airport journey is essential to reducing travel stress, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the most enjoyable:

  • Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling through an airport can be a hassle, but the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the easiest:

  • Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Airport staff play an important role in ensuring a smooth travel experience, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized for having the most dedicated staff:

  • Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

ACI World also recognizes airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region at departure. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

ADVERTISEMENT

Under 2 million passengers per year: Moi International Airport (Mombasa, Kenya)

Moi International Airport - Kenya
Moi International Airport - Kenya BI Africa

2 to 5 million passengers per year: Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal), & Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (Mauritius, Mauritius)

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 15 million passengers per year: Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

In conclusion, Africa has some of the best airports in the world when it comes to customer experience. Whether you're looking for a clean airport, an enjoyable airport journey, or dedicated staff, there are several airports in Africa that will meet your needs.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Nigeria still ran at a loss despite the 46.41% increase in crude oil sales - World Bank

Nigeria still ran at a loss despite the 46.41% increase in crude oil sales - World Bank

The Nigerian government has pledged N10 billion($21.7 million) to the digital sector annually

The Nigerian government has pledged N10 billion($21.7 million) to the digital sector annually

Kenyan women are thriving in junior professional and specialist roles, according to report

Kenyan women are thriving in junior professional and specialist roles, according to report

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Following International Women’s Day, Tanzania is looking to close the gender gap in its digital sector

Following International Women’s Day, Tanzania is looking to close the gender gap in its digital sector

Discover the top 10 most beloved airlines in Africa according to social media buzz

Discover the top 10 most beloved airlines in Africa according to social media buzz

6 powerful women in tech you need to know

6 powerful women in tech you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Olugbenga Agboola

Flutterwave founder Olugbenga Agboola buys luxurious Miami beach home for $7.1 million