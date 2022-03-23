Here’s how Nigerian banking tycoon Tony Elumelu celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday

The Nigerian businessman was taken aback by the surprise performance as he revealed in a video making rounds on social media that he had just listened to the song.

Video source: IG/notjustok

While giving his speech, Mr Elumelu thanked his friends, family members, and employees who took the time to celebrate his birthday.

Here are some pictures from Tony Elumelu’s birthday yesterday

BI Africa

Tony Elumelu, who is often regarded by many as a visionary leader, took to his Twitter last week to call Nigeria’s political leaders to order over the nation’s rising level of poverty and hardship.

The banking tycoon said Nigerian politicians must take drastic actions as 90 per cent of the citizens live in hardship and poverty.

“How can a country so rich in natural resources have 90 per cent of its citizens living in hardship and poverty? I have often said that access to electricity is critical for our development, alleviation of poverty and hardship. And speaking of security, our people are afraid!,” he said on Twitter.