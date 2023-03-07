ADVERTISEMENT
How African billionaires are giving back to their communities: A philanthropy study

Victor Oluwole
Here are the 37 Ghanaians who were selected for the Tony Elumelu Foundation African entrepreneurs for 2019
  • African billionaires are increasingly recognising the importance of giving back to their communities.
  • Prominent philanthropists include Aliko Dangote, Strive Masiyiwa, Patrice Motsepe, and Tony Elumelu, who have donated millions of dollars to various causes such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.
  • Through their philanthropic efforts, African billionaires are making significant contributions to the development of their countries and the continent, addressing critical issues such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

African billionaires are increasingly recognising the importance of giving back to their communities. A recent philanthropy study by Business Insider Africa shows that these wealthy individuals are using their resources to positively impact the continent.

One notable example is Aliko Dangote, Nigeria's richest man and the wealthiest person in Africa. Dangote is a prominent philanthropist who has donated billions of dollars to various causes, including education, health, and poverty alleviation. His foundation, the Dangote Foundation, has committed over $1 billion to various initiatives across the continent, such as the fight against polio and malaria, and the construction of schools and hospitals.

Another billionaire who has significantly contributed to their community is Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist. Masiyiwa has donated millions of dollars to various causes, including education and healthcare. He also founded the Higher Life Foundation, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Zimbabwe and several other African countries.

In South Africa, billionaire Patrice Motsepe has also been a prominent philanthropist. Through his foundation, the Motsepe Foundation, he has donated millions of dollars to various causes, including education, health, and social entrepreneurship. Motsepe has also pledged to donate half of his wealth to charity through The Giving Pledge, a campaign founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage wealthy individuals to give away the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Aside from these well-known philanthropists, many other African billionaires are also using their wealth to make a difference. For instance, Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu founded the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which supports African entrepreneurs with training, funding, and mentorship. The foundation has established a 10-year, $100 million initiative to support 10,000 African entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to create sustainable businesses that can drive economic growth and job creation in Africa.

Through their philanthropic efforts, African billionaires are using their resources to positively impact their communities by addressing critical issues such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and job creation. Furthermore, by collaborating with international organisations and taking a strategic approach to their philanthropy, they are making significant contributions to the development of their countries and the continent.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

