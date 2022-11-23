RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

How Nigerians are reacting to the new Naira design after 2 decades

Chinedu Okafor
  • The Nigerian Naira has been redesigned.
  • The new notes were unveiled earlier this morning by President Muhammadu Buhari.
  • Different reactions are trailing Naira's new design.

Nigeria’s currency has finally got a makeover after 2 decades, but not entirely.

Last month, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the Naira would be undergoing some design changes, and asked Nigerians to brace up for an overhaul.

In his announcement, Emefiele noted that the swapping of old notes for new ones would commence as soon as December and the old notes would be completely phased out in 2023. Read the story here.

Keeping in line with the CBN’s directive, it was announced yesterday that the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, would unveil the new notes today.

A few moments ago, the President unveiled the new naira note and Nigerian social media has gone into a frenzy reacting to the new treads.

New Naira notes
New Naira notes Google

The new notes compared to the old ones seem to vary in degree of brightness. Asides that, there isn't much of any change.

The former colours of the old notes were maintained albeit swapped amongst the notes. For example, the new N200 notes seem to be the same colour as the N10 notes, the new N500 notes seem to be the same colour as the N20 notes, and the new N1000 notes bear a striking colour resemblance to the N50 notes.

The new notes also maintained their original dimensions and faces. No new Nigerian figure was added to the notes.

Of course, Nigerians have a lot to say about its new currency and while very few comments are encouraging of CBN's new move, others cannot get over the change and how odd it appears. Below are some of our favourite reactions so far.

Most of the comments seem to allude to how basic, unsightly, and un-creative the redesign is.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

