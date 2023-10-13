The sports category has moved to a new website.

How a bird flu outbreak is affecting the South African food market

Chinedu Okafor
  • South African Poultry Association reports historic avian flu infections in 2023.
  • The country faces severe egg shortages due to extensive bird flu outbreak. 
  • Retailers implement egg purchase limits as prices rise.

In South Africa, supermarket retailers said on Thursday that they were dealing with an egg scarcity brought on by an extensive bird flu outbreak that has caused shelves to become desolate across the nation in recent weeks.

The illness, which has killed millions of hens since April, has pushed producers to raise prices and ration eggs, according to grocery store chains.

On Thursday morning, just two lone six-egg cartons were on the shelves of one of the retailer's storefronts in a wealthy Johannesburg neighborhood.

"We have implemented a limit on whole egg purchases in all... stores and online to 6 eggs per customer," retailer Woolworths said. The company worked with its farmers "to ensure regular supply returns soonest".

The popular grocery chain, Shoprite, also confirmed that the bird flu outbreak had also impacted it. "We continue to work closely with our egg suppliers, securing as much stock as possible and utilizing our supply chain to transport it to regions experiencing shortages," the company said.

Prices have increased in certain retailers, which has an effect on families, restaurants, and coffee shops.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) declared a month ago that the country was dealing with two separate strains of the virus: the notorious H5N1 strain and a brand-new variant known as H7N6.

The virus has previously only ever been associated with seasonal outbreaks, but since 2021, instances have been reported all year round and in various parts of the world, creating what researchers believe to be the biggest outbreak ever.

According to Sapa, this year saw the highest number of avian flu infections in South Africa since the first outbreaks were discovered in industrial farms in 2017.

Chinedu Okafor

