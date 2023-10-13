How a bird flu outbreak is affecting the South African food market

The illness, which has killed millions of hens since April, has pushed producers to raise prices and ration eggs, according to grocery store chains.

On Thursday morning, just two lone six-egg cartons were on the shelves of one of the retailer's storefronts in a wealthy Johannesburg neighborhood.

"We have implemented a limit on whole egg purchases in all... stores and online to 6 eggs per customer," retailer Woolworths said. The company worked with its farmers "to ensure regular supply returns soonest".

The popular grocery chain, Shoprite, also confirmed that the bird flu outbreak had also impacted it. "We continue to work closely with our egg suppliers, securing as much stock as possible and utilizing our supply chain to transport it to regions experiencing shortages," the company said.

Prices have increased in certain retailers, which has an effect on families, restaurants, and coffee shops.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) declared a month ago that the country was dealing with two separate strains of the virus: the notorious H5N1 strain and a brand-new variant known as H7N6.

The virus has previously only ever been associated with seasonal outbreaks, but since 2021, instances have been reported all year round and in various parts of the world, creating what researchers believe to be the biggest outbreak ever.