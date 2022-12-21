The Chief Executive of Twitter, Elon Musk has found himself in yet another controversy after claiming that although he wants to resign from his position, there is no suitable successor to take his place.
I will resign as soon as I find someone foolish to take the job - Elon Musk tells Twitter users
Musk has used the polls on Twitter to take action on the platform
“I will resign as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job," Elon Must tweeted.
Musk posted these comments after 10 million voters voted against him in a poll he carried out to determine just how many Twitter users wanted him out of his position.
Recently, Musk has used the polls on Twitter to take action on the platform and so the users expected him to announce his resignation. Musk, however, did not keep to his word this time around.
In the recent past, the CEO has used Twitter polls to make decisions on the platform. For example, he reinstated various suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump after asking the users in a poll.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk tweeted using a laughing emoji with the words no one wants to take his role and keep the platform alive.
This is not the first time Musk is getting himself into controversial situations, on Sunday he stated that Twitter users would no longer be allowed to promote themselves on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.
After creating an uproar among Twitter users, he clarified a few hours later that the policy would only apply to users that primarily use their accounts to promote competitors.
Elon Musk has been making major changes to Twitter’s workforce, company culture, and product roadmap after buying the company in late October 2022.
Shortly after taking over the platform, he confirmed that Twitter would charge $8 per month for blue verification badges.
However, this plan too was short-lived after the emergence of many fake accounts. Musk had no choice but to relaunch the idea.
Among other major changes that the Twitter boss has affected on the platform includes the recently, they had enclosed information that could endanger his family. Some of the accounts have been reinstated since.
Just a few weeks after taking over Twitter in October, Elon made Twitter fire its staff including executives such as Twitter's ad chief, and general manager of core tech, and warned the remaining staff to either be hardcore or quit.
