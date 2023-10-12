IMF and World Bank in discussions with Kenya over $2 Billion Eurobond repayment

Following market volatility that made issuing new debt to refinance expiring debt an unlikely solution to satisfy the maturity, which is due in eight months, the government is turning to multilateral organizations.

According to Catherine Pattillo, the IMF's deputy director for Africa, the request for more funding and the amount Kenya is requesting will be a major topic at the forthcoming review mission, which is anticipated to take place in December.

Kenya has so far taken out $2.1 billion (Ksh312.5 billion) from the ongoing IMF program, including the second-largest drawdown of $410.0 million (Ksh61.0 billion), which was approved by the Fund's executive board at the end of the fifth review in the middle of this year. The program for Kenya was extended by the fund by 10 months, ending in April 2025.

“For Kenya, the authorities are steadfastly addressing this and collaborating with us in the IMF, the World Bank, and other donors to further strengthen their economic program which they have been very much committed to and they are working to secure additional funding while implementing fiscal measures to address some of the funding requirements,” Pattillo noted.

“Working with us, we will have an upcoming review mission, and the team will be in dialogue with the authorities and other donors to continue to develop a program that’s going to help implement those reforms. Those reforms are intended both to reduce debt vulnerabilities and ultimately help Kenya in regaining access to the markets,” Pattillo added.

This IMF disclosure comes as Citi and Standard Bank have been named as the principal arrangers for Kenya's upcoming return to the international bond markets for a new Eurobond.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the government is more inclined to use concessional financing to pay the maturing debt.

“Currently, the credit market conditions are not favorable for refinancing the Eurobond. We have been engaging our lead managers and lead advisers on how to address the issue of the 2024 Eurobond. We have looked at several options, we are talking with multilateral institutions, the World Bank and the IMF, to see how much additional resources they can make available to us,” CBK Governor Kamau Thugge said.

If Kenya is successful in obtaining more funding from the development finance institutions, it will be the most recent in a line of extensions to current initiatives that have allowed the nation to access more affordable loans from the Bretton Woods organizations.