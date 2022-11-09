IMF approves $433 million support loan for Kenya

Business Insider Africa understands that the loan is the fourth instalment for Kenya under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements for the East African country. Of the $2.34 billion that is expected to be disbursed under this 38-month arrangement, Kenya has so far received $1,548 billion.

The funds will cover Kenya's external financing needs caused by drought and challenging global financing conditions, the IMF said.

A statement by the IMF went further to commend the Kenyan Government for the progress in managing the country's economy. "The Kenyan economy has been resilient in the face of a challenging environment. Food insecurity has increased in severe drought in parts of the country. Higher food and energy prices have pushed up inflation and pressured the external position," the IMF said.

The IMF also commended Kenya on the peaceful completion of the country's elections which has lifted uncertainty, especially in the private sector of the economy.

Commenting on the nation's economic outlook, the multilateral lender projected growth at 5.3 per cent in 2022 amid domestic policy tightening and a global slowdown that are likely to also weigh on growth in 2023.

"There has been good progress on fiscal adjustment needed to address debt vulnerabilities though pressures remain elevated. The overall deficit on cash basis declined from 8.2 per cent of GDP in FY2020/21 to 6.2 per cent of GDP in FY2021/22," said IMF.