India expands its educational footprint in Africa via its historic deal with Zanzibar

Chinedu Okafor
India expands its educational footprint in Africa via its historic deal with Zanzibar
India expands its educational footprint in Africa via its historic deal with Zanzibar
  • India's prestigious technical university, IIT Madras, signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanzania to establish its first offshore campus in Zanzibar. 
  • The establishment of IIT Zanzibar aims to strengthen India and Tanzania's partnership in the field of education, leveraging the centuries-long historical ties between the two countries and promoting capacity building in Africa. 
  • The offshore campus will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation promotion, and the development of the next generation of technical experts, with a focus on attracting talented students from Tanzania and neighboring African nations.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, the foreign minister of India, started his four-day trip to Tanzania by landing in Zanzibar on July 5. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing an offshore campus of India's famous technical university, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Zanzibar, was signed during his visit with President Mwinyi.

An important move that would strengthen the partnership between India and Zanzibar in the field of education. The centuries-long history of the link between India and Zanzibar has led to current expansions in a number of areas, with a special emphasis on education and capacity building. Many Zanzibari students annually use scholarships or self-funding to pursue their educational goals in India. The establishment of an offshore campus for IIT Madras in Zanzibar would further strengthen the joint efforts in the field of education.

The IITs, which were founded in India after independence, have played a crucial role in supplying the nation with highly qualified technical personnel, greatly aiding in the growth of the country. The IITs have a reputation for technical competence today, and well-known global technology corporations like Google and IBM are managed by CEOs who are proud graduates of these esteemed schools.

This endeavor is the first time the IITs have established a campus outside of India. Dr. Jaishankar expressed his delight that the first offshore IIT campus was located in Zanzibar.

He expressed his complete faith in IIT Zanzibar's crucial role in reshaping the technical capacity-building environment not just in Tanzania but also in the rest of Africa. Looking ahead, he saw the IIT Zanzibar students as the technical torchbearers who would pave the way for the development of Tanzania, the entire African continent, and the entire globe.

The offshore campus will serve as a forum for the sharing of ideas, the promotion of innovation, and the development of the next generation of technological specialists.

The facility is anticipated to provide state-of-the-art programs that will draw brilliant students from Tanzania and other nearby African nations. This program fits with India's objective to help African students achieve their educational goals and further the continent's technological advancement.

IIT Zanzibar's founding marks a turning point in India and Tanzania's bilateral ties and represents their shared outlook on a future characterized by information exchange, technical advancement, and mutual growth.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

